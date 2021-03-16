Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Maldives on cooperation in sports and youth affairs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was on Tuesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of the Maldives for cooperation in sports and youth affairs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:24 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between India, Maldives on cooperation in sports and youth affairs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, was on Tuesday apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of India and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment of the Maldives for cooperation in sports and youth affairs. The MoU was signed in November 2020, stated a PIB media release.

Bilateral exchange programs in the field of sports and youth affairs between both countries will help in expanding knowledge and expertise in the area of sports science, sports medicine, coaching techniques, participation in youth festivals and camps which would result in improvement in the performance of our sportspersons in international tournaments and strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Maldives, as per the release. Benefits arising from bilateral cooperation in the field of sports and youth affairs with the Maldives would be equally applicable to all sportspersons irrespective of their caste, creed, region, religion and gender, it further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Michelle Obama says Meghans interview is heartbreakingMichelle Obama said Meghans recollections about a remark made by one member of the British royal family about the possible darkness o...

Entertainment News Roundup: Danish director says making Oscar-nominated 'Another Round' kept him sane; Netflix scores 35 Oscar nominations in year and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Danish director says making Oscar-nominated Another Round kept him sane after daughters deathThomas Vinterberg was four days into shooting Another Round, which has just earned him ...

FWICE issues non-cooperation notice to Gauahar Khan for violating COVID-19 norms

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE on Tuesday issued a non-cooperation notice for two months against Bollywood star Gauahar Khan for allegedly violating the COVID-19 rules.The notice comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal ...

Retailers reach 93 pc of pre-COVID sales in February, on brink of full recovery: Report

The retail industrys business is on the brink of full recovery as it achieved 93 per cent of the pre-COVID sales in February, according to a report.Segments such as consumer durables and quick service restaurants QSR have shown positive gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021