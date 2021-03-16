Left Menu

Vasai-Virar civic engineer held by Maha ACB for bribery

Vasai-Virar civic engineer held by Maha ACB for bribery

An engineer with the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation in Palghar district was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

VVMC Junior Engineer Nilesh Kore had demanded Rs 30,000 from a contractor to not take action against three illegal constructions carried out by the latter, the official said.

''After we got a complaint, we laid a trap and held Kore when he accepted Rs 30,000 from the contractor. He has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act,'' he added.

