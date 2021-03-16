Left Menu

European Medicines Agency to hold news conference on AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@EMA_News)

The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference later on Tuesday to discuss its investigation into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who had been given AstraZeneca PLC's coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement, the EMA said its Executive Director Emer Cooke would give an update at a European Union Commission news briefing at 1300 GMT.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

