European Medicines Agency to hold news conference on AstraZeneca vaccine

European Medicines Agency to hold news conference on AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:39 IST
The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference later on Tuesday to discuss its investigation into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who had been given AstraZeneca PLC's coronavirus vaccine.
In a statement, the EMA said its Executive Director Emer Cooke would give an update at a European Union Commission news briefing at 1300 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
