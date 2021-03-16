European Medicines Agency to hold news conference on AstraZeneca vaccine

The European Medicines Agency will hold a news conference later on Tuesday to discuss its investigation into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in people who had been given AstraZeneca PLC's coronavirus vaccine.

In a statement, the EMA said its Executive Director Emer Cooke would give an update at a European Union Commission news briefing at 1300 GMT.

