Left Menu

Judges Committee, SCBA office bearers to hold meeting on SOP: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a meeting between the judges' committee and the newly-elected representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will be convened on SOP concerning hybrid hearings.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:59 IST
Judges Committee, SCBA office bearers to hold meeting on SOP: SC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a meeting between the judges' committee and the newly-elected representatives of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will be convened on SOP concerning hybrid hearings. A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, was hearing a petition filed by the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) challenging the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the apex court recently on hybrid hearings by it.

"Meaningful consultation can only be with the judges' committee," said Justice Kaul, leading the bench. "We are of the view that it will be in the fitness of things that the members of the bar iron out their differences in the perception of SOP, for which the appropriate course will be to hear the newly elected representatives of the bar," the bench also comprising Justice R Subhash Reddy said.

The SCBA had said that the Supreme Court has taken the decision without taking the bar into confidence even though it is an equal stakeholder in the justice delivery system. Senior lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) and President of the SCBA, Vikas Singh, said that the pandemic is on the decline.

"Theatres and other things opened with strict measures in place," Singh said. The apex court had passed its orders on SOP, without hearing SCBA, Singh said.

"You (the judges) are completely in a sterilized zone," he said. The apex court said it would call upon the secretary-general to request the Judges Committee to fix a formal meeting with the Bar and fixed the matter for further hearing to next Tuesday.

Singh said that SOP be set aside by the apex court and the matter of hybrid hearing should be heard afresh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...

UN atomic watchdog: Return to Iran nuclear deal possible

An American return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran remains possible, but both sides need to be prepared to negotiate, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog suggested to European Parliamentarians on Tuesday.The United States pul...

FOREX-Dollar slips, lacking direction before Fed meeting

The dollar slipped slightly on Tuesday, but currency markets generally lacked direction as market participants waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to set the tone for markets. At the Feds two-day monetary policy meeting, policymaker...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021