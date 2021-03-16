Myanmar junta charges ousted government's international envoy with treason

Myanmar's military has charged the international envoy of the country's ousted government with treason, according to an announcement on Tuesday on army-run television.

Doctor Sasa, who is currently overseas, was charged with treason for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign, calling for international sanctions and serving as special envoy to the United Nations for an illegal organisation of ousted lawmakers, military-run Myawaddy TV said in a report.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)