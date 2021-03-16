Myanmar junta charges ousted government's international envoy with treason

Myanmar junta charges ousted government's international envoy with treasonReuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:03 IST
Myanmar's military has charged the international envoy of the country's ousted government with treason, according to an announcement on Tuesday on army-run television.
Doctor Sasa, who is currently overseas, was charged with treason for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign, calling for international sanctions and serving as special envoy to the United Nations for an illegal organisation of ousted lawmakers, military-run Myawaddy TV said in a report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
