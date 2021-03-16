Left Menu

Man held for murdering wife in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:08 IST
Man held for murdering wife in Rajasthan

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of his wife in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Krishna Kumar, a resident of Jhunjhunu, has been arrested, the police said.

His wife had been living separately due to a dispute with him and he wanted to teach her a lesson. She was living with her maternal grandmother along with the couple's 13-year old daughter in Hanumangarh.

Kumar was annoyed because she was living separately and he also had suspicions over her character.

The woman, who used to run a beauty parlour, had earlier lodged a rape case against local man Pradeep Vishnoi in 2018.

In the early hours of March 4, Kumar entered her house, sprinkled kerosene on the floor, knocked on the door and called the woman by her name.

Just as she opened the door, the man dropped a burning stick on the floor that resulted in serious injuries to her.

She was rushed to a local hospital from where she was referred to PBM government hospital in Bikaner and then to SMS hospital in Jaipur, where she died during treatment on March 6.

Initially, the rape accused Vishnoi was suspected and detained for questioning. However, he was not found involved in the case.

After a detailed investigation, the police zeroed in on Kumar and arrested him.

