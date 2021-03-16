Left Menu

Cong accuses HP govt of allocating funds to only two constituencies

Alarming situation has arisen as Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti has received only 3-4 feet snowfall this season as compared to normal 30-40 feet snowfall which may result in water scarcity not only in HP but also in neighboring states in the coming summer. Climate change is not a crisis for only the ruling party or the Opposition but the common man is also worried about the situation emerging due to it, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:11 IST
Cong accuses HP govt of allocating funds to only two constituencies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh are taking care of only their two assembly segments and ignoring all other constituencies while allocating funds under various schemes for development.

Denying the accusations, the chief minister said all 68 constituencies in the state are being taken care of while allocating funds for development works.

Thakur said he recently inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 162 crore in Jawali assembly segment. The same is being done in other constituencies as well, he added.

Speaking on the cut motion on 'irrigation, water supply, and sanitation in the state Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Agnihotri also demanded issuance of a white paper on allocation of funds under the Jal Shakti Mission.

Agnihotri accused the chief minister and Jal Shakti minister of taking care of only their two assembly segments of Seraj and Dharampur, respectively, while allocating funds under various schemes for development.

The Leader of Opposition stated that Jal Shakti minister Mahender Singh should inform the House that how many tenders have been allotted and for how much money, and how much money has been provided by the Centre and how much from the state under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Without elaborating, Congress legislator Asha Kumari said the 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' principle is active both at the Centre and in the state.

Replying to the cut motion, Jal Shakti Minister Singh said Haroli (Mukesh Agnihotri's constituency) can not be compared with Seraj (chief minister's constituency) while allocating funds as the former is very small as compared to the latter having a huge geographical area.

''Further, big constituencies like Pachhad, Shillai, and Kinnaur can also not be compared with Haroli. So the same amount of money can not be allotted in each of the 68 constituencies,'' he added.

The minister said the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) was launched by the Centre which has earmarked Rs 3,60,000 crore to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The first phase of JJM will be completed in Himachal Pradesh by August 15, 2022, and the Centre has provided Rs 555.61 crore to the state towards the mission, he added.

The minister expressed concern over climate change which he said may prove more fatal as compared to the coronavirus. Alarming situation has arisen as Rohtang in Lahaul-Spiti has received only 3-4 feet snowfall this season as compared to normal 30-40 feet snowfall which may result in water scarcity not only in HP but also in neighboring states in the coming summer.

Climate change is not a crisis for only the ruling party or the Opposition but common man is also worried about the situation emerging due to it, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ibrahimovic hails "return of the God" after being named in Sweden squad

Swedens record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his return to his countrys international squad following a five-year hiatus by declaring The return of the God in a social media post on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was named in coach Jann...

UN atomic watchdog: Return to Iran nuclear deal possible

An American return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran remains possible, but both sides need to be prepared to negotiate, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog suggested to European Parliamentarians on Tuesday.The United States pul...

FOREX-Dollar slips, lacking direction before Fed meeting

The dollar slipped slightly on Tuesday, but currency markets generally lacked direction as market participants waited for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to set the tone for markets. At the Feds two-day monetary policy meeting, policymaker...

Alita: Battle Angel 2 updates, Rosa Salazar likes to play Alita till last breath

After the release of the cyberpunk action film, Alita Battle Angel in 2019, fans want to see the return of their most beloved heroine Alita played by Rosa Salazar in Alita Battle Angel 2. An online group activated a petition known as Alita ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021