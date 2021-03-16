DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 16

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Advertisement

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

------------------------------------------------------------------ This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------------ TUESDAY, MARCH 16 ** NEW YORK - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at United Nations meeting on women's rights.

** ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok and host a news conference after the meeting - 1100 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana will meet with the Deputy Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazovic at NATO Headquarters. ** TOKYO - Ukrainian Minister of Defense Andriy Taran started a working visit to Japan.

** LUXEMBOURG - Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev continues visit to Luxembourg, where he is set to meet with counterpart Xavier Bettel. ** ATHENS - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Nikos Dendias will have a meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki. DUBLIN - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17) TOKYO – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are to visit Japan and South korea. (To March 18)

TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, after their first in-person 2+2 meeting in Tokyo. - 0740 GMT TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tokyo for his first overseas trip meets Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at his office. - 0900 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic debates the EU Commission Strategic Foresight Communication with European lawmakers. - 1545 GMT BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of health ministers HALABJA, Iraq – 33rd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 ** VIENNA - Austrian President Sebastian Kurz receives his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin for talks in Vienna before speaking to reporters - 1130 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - EU Council's chief, Charles Michel, debates COVID-19 in Committee of Regions – 1400 GMT. ** TRIPOLI - Tunisian President Kais Saied will visit Libya. BRUSSELS - The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet the prime minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili at NATO HQ.

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is visiting Korea (to Mar. 19). BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis give news conference in Berlin - 1430 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Moscow. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on St. Patrick's Day. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on COVID-19. ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 18

** SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin hold a joint news conference with their South Korean counterparts Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defence Minister Suh Wook after their meeting. ** SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at presidential Blue House.

** BRUSSELS - ECB President Christine Lagarde debates state of Eurozone in EU Parliament – 0800 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides debates COVID19 in EU Committee of Regions – 1045 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis debates EU recovery in EU Committee of Regions – 1330 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU energy chief Kadri Simson debates the EU Green Deal and renovation wave in EU Committee of Regions – 1515 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 19 DHAKA – Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit Bangladesh (to Mar. 20). NEW DELHI - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be in India, marking the first visit by a senior member of the Biden administration to the country seen as a key partner in the Indo-Pacific region. (To Mar. 20)

CURACAO – Estates of Curacao election. EGYPT – 10th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 22 NEW DELHI - Afghan foreign minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar will visit India. GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MARCH 23 ** BRUSSELS - The foreign ministers of the NATO member states will meet in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic from March 23 to 24 in Brussels. GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of European affairs ministers ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan "for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030." GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 25 BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting via videoconference. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 26 BRUSSELS - Euro Summit. DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 28

BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 29

BRUSSELS - The European Commission hosts the fifth Brussels Conference in virtual format on "Supporting the future of Syria and the region." (To MARCH 30) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 30

BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meeting via videoconference. BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APR. 1 VIENNA - 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 4 SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 6 GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 9 ** WASHINGTON D.C. - Annual meetings of the Boards of Governors of the World Bank Group and IMF, Spring meetings (to April 11). WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 11

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile. ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the "EU Agenda to tackle organized crime (2021-2025)" and on a new "EU strategy towards the eradication of trafficking in human beings." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 15 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 16 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 18 ** CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds legislative election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 20

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 22 PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 25 ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 4 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)