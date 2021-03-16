IndiGo to start flights connecting Rajkot to 4 cities from Mar 28

IndiGo to start flights connecting Rajkot to 4 cities from Mar 28PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:24 IST
IndiGo on Tuesday said it will launch flight services connecting Gujarat's Rajkot with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on March 28.
In a statement, the airline's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, ''Rajkot, known for its casting and forging industries, is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat.'' ''Increased connectivity to Saurashtra's financial capital will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region,'' he noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
