IndiGo to start flights connecting Rajkot to 4 cities from Mar 28

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will launch flight services connecting Gujarat's Rajkot with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on March 28.

In a statement, the airline's chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said, ''Rajkot, known for its casting and forging industries, is one of the prime industrial centres in Gujarat.'' ''Increased connectivity to Saurashtra's financial capital will boost trade, commerce and tourism in the region,'' he noted.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

