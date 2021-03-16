Left Menu

Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was "merely a proposal", following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation. Sri Lanka's minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday it would "definitely" ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:42 IST
Burqa ban just a 'proposal', Sri Lanka says after criticism from allies

Sri Lanka said on Tuesday a call to ban the wearing of the burqa was "merely a proposal", following criticism from regional allies ahead of a crucial United Nations vote on human rights in the island nation.

Sri Lanka's minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, said on Saturday it would "definitely" ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval. But the foreign ministry said on Tuesday a decision had not yet been taken on what it described as "merely a proposal... under discussion".

"The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached," it said in a statement. Muslims make up around a tenth of the population in majority-Buddhist Sri Lanka.

The statement follows criticism from Pakistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka, Saad Kattak, who said in a tweet on Monday a ban "will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe". Ahmed Shaheed, a Maldivian diplomat currently serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, said a ban was incompatible with international laws that protect religious belief and freedom of expression.

Several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, are among the 47 nations that will vote on Sri Lanka's human rights record at a United Nations session in Geneva next week. A UN resolution passed against Sri Lanka could allow for prosecutions of government and military officials involved in ending a decades-long civil war in 2009, and Colombo is sensitive to anything that may impact voting there, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Almost a third of the 47 nations are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which last year criticised a Sri Lankan policy to forcibly cremate coronavirus victims in the country, in violation of the Islamic tradition of burial. The policy was repealed last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID vaccine not exported at expense of Indians: Harshvardhan

A total of 5.94 crore doses of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine has been exported to 72 countries till March 15 but it is in no way being sent at the expense of the people of India, Health Minister Harvardhan informed Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.Rep...

Pound erases loss as Europe medicine watchdog says AstraZeneca vaccine safe

Sterling edged higher against the euro on Tuesday and erased its earlier losses against the dollar after Europes medicines watchdog said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was safe.Sterling had earlier fallen 0.65 versus the dollar to a one-week...

Fire at oil manufacturing unit in Navi Mumbai; no casualties

A fire erupted at an oil manufacturing company at Rabale MIDC of Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in the blaze, an official from the fire brigade said.The blaze erupted at around 5.30 pm, in which the oil manufacturing un...

Summer season likely to be more challenging compared to previous years: DJB to officials

The summer season this year is likely to be much more challenging compared to previous years as more areas are now under the piped water supply network, the Delhi Jal Board has told his officials.According to the latest Delhi Economic Surve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021