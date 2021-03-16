Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June - caretaker PM Diab

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June - caretaker PM DiabReuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:55 IST
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab told Reuters on Tuesday the country could maintain subsidies on most goods until June.
"Currently the government is covered in what it subsidises until June but some products like fuel would run out after March," Diab said.
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
