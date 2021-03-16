Left Menu

Lebanon can maintain most subsidies until June - caretaker PM Diab

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:55 IST
Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab told Reuters on Tuesday the country could maintain subsidies on most goods until June.

"Currently the government is covered in what it subsidises until June but some products like fuel would run out after March," Diab said.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

