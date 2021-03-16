Left Menu

UP: Minor girl kidnapped & raped, accused arrested

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:58 IST
A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a village under Reoti police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man on Monday and raped, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the SP said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and further investigations are on, the SP added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

