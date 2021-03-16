UP: Minor girl kidnapped & raped, accused arrested

A 12-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped in a village under Reoti police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man on Monday and raped, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

Advertisement

On the complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was filed against the accused and he was arrested on Tuesday, the SP said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and further investigations are on, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)