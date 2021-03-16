Left Menu

Maha: Thane police nab man for supplying drugs

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:03 IST
A man has been arrested from Pune for allegedly supplying drugs to a person in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

A team from the city police nabbed Ujjal Amit Kudanu, a resident of Hadapsar originally from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, at Bundgarden area of Pune on Monday, an official said.

The arrest came after the police last week nabbed Anil Gopalan Changaddan (47) of Kasheli in Bhiwandi and seized 545 methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 8.17 lakh from him, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Crime Unit I said.

On interrogation, Changaddan had revealed that the contraband had been supplied by a man from Pune, the official said, adding that following a probe, the police made the arrest in Pune.

The police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further probe is underway, he said.

