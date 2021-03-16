Maha: 2 held for stealing motorcycles, selling them online

Maha: 2 held for stealing motorcycles, selling them onlinePTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:04 IST
Two persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly stealing motorcycles and selling them on an online marketplace after forging registration and ownership documents, MBVV police said on Tuesday.
The racket was busted when police was probing a motorcycle theft case of October last year, an official said.
The accused, identified as Shubhamkumar Sharma (22) and Rohan Singh (19), hail from Nalasopara and stole the two- wheelers from Vasai area, he added.
''We have seized a laptop and other electronic devices used by Sharma to forge vehicle documents. A total of 12 motorcycles have been recovered from the duo,'' the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palghar district
- Vasai
- Shubhamkumar Sharma
- Sharma
- Rohan Singh
- Nalasopara
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
I have to unlearn everything to play Choocha in 'Fukrey 3': Varun Sharma
Cong leader Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in West Bengal
Cong leader Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in West Bengal
'Roohi': Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma boss friendship game!
Cong leader Anand Sharma slams party's tie-up with ISF in West Bengal