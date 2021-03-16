Mumbai: Fire at slum in Goregaon

A fire broke out in a slum in Khadakpada area in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday evening but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, civic officials said.

The fire was reported in Samna Parivar locality around 6.50 pm.

Fire brigade and police reached the spot and dousing operation is underway, officials said.

