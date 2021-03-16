Left Menu

Mumbai: Fire at slum in Goregaon

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:34 IST
A fire broke out in a slum in Khadakpada area in suburban Goregaon on Tuesday evening but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, civic officials said.

The fire was reported in Samna Parivar locality around 6.50 pm.

Fire brigade and police reached the spot and dousing operation is underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

