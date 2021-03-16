Maha: 11-year-old dies of food poisoning; two hospitalised

A 11-year-old girl allegedly died of food poisoning, while two others have been hospitalised in Bhandara district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, an official said.

The victims had consumed 'pani puri' and noodles at a weekly market in Bhendala village of Paoni block on Sunday, a senior district health officer said.

The girl started vomiting and experienced other symptoms. Her condition worsened on Monday night and she died on the way to the hospital on Tuesday, the official said.

The deceased's younger sister and mother also experienced similar symptoms and were undergoing treatment at a rural hospital, he said.

A health camp was conducted in the village, during which 34 such cases were detected, and two persons were referred to a rural hospital for treatment, the official added.

Samples taken from the deceased girl have been sent to the forensics department and police for further investigation.

