7 men held in Ghaziabad for stealing mobile phones to be delivered to online customers

Eleven mobile phones, fake bill books, packing material, tape cutters and soap bars have been recovered from their possession, the DSP added.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:50 IST
Reprentative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Seven delivery boys of e-commerce portals were arrested in Indirapuram here for allegedly stealing mobile phones meant for online customers, police said on Tuesday.

The gang was busted after they were found to be stealing new mobile phones from a dealer. The gang was replacing the mobile phones with soap bars to dupe the customers upon delivery.

The action was initiated based on a complaint of the dealer who sells the mobile phones through Amazon and Flipkart.

The accused have been identified as Shivam, Karan, Aman, Vijay, Ashok, Nagendar and Shivam alias Raju, DSP (Indirapuram) Anshu Jain told PTI. The gang was arrested in Vasundhara Colony Sector-15, she added.

As part of the gang's modus operandi, they would cut open the new packets and repackage them on the same pattern with soap bars. They were also providing fake bills of the mobile manufacturing companies to dupe the buyers and were also giving them rebate on the cost of the new mobile phones.

Eleven mobile phones, fake bill books, packing material, tape cutters and soap bars have been recovered from their possession, the DSP added.

