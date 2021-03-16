Left Menu

Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain

PTI | Athens | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:51 IST
Greek, Turkish diplomats hold talks after year of strain

Senior diplomats from Greece and Turkey are meeting in Athens on Tuesday in an effort to ease long-standing tensions between the two NATO members over disputed sea boundaries and related mineral rights.

The exploratory talks are aimed at leading to more formal negotiations following a five-year pause.

The tension between Greece and Turkey led to a dangerous military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean last year and also added strain to Ankara's ties with the European Union.

The EU is currently preparing an evaluation report on its relationship with Turkey, but European officials say there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Properties raises Rs 3,750 cr via QIP issue

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 3,750 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors to expand business and support future growth. Last week, the company had launched its Qualified Institutional Place...

Top foreign stories at 2010 hrs

Nepals three former prime ministers on Tuesday boycotted an all-party meeting called by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to discuss contemporary issues amid the political crisis that has gripped the country.FGN33 UK-LD PHILIP Britains Prince P...

Mercedes-Benz drives in new E-Class priced up to Rs 80.9 lakh

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it has launched the new E-Class in the country priced up to Rs 80.9 lakh ex-showroom.The E 200 trim is priced at Rs 63.6 lakh, E 220d at Rs 64.8 lakh while the E 350 d AMG Line is tagged at Rs 8...

UPDATE 2-Pfizer to deliver 200 mln vaccine doses to EU in second quarter

The European Commission expects to receive about 200 million doses of the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, it said for the first time on Tuesday. The EU is aiming to vaccinate at least 255 million people, or 70 of its ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021