Maha: 3 make failed attempt to rob Gondia ATM with gas cutter

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:56 IST
A group of masked men on Tuesday made an unsuccessful attempt to break open and rob a bank ATM along National Highway 6 near Saundad town in Gondia district, police said.

The incident took place between 2am and 4am in Duggipaar police station limits, an official said.

''The three masked men tried to pry open the ATM with a gas cutter but ended up burning the cash, estimated to be Rs 70,000, kept inside. CCTV footage of the vicinity is being checked to nab them,'' said Inspector Sachin Wangde.

