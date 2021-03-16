Left Menu

Summer season likely to be more challenging compared to previous years: DJB to officials

Water is supplied to about 20 million people in Delhi through the existing water supply network comprising 14,935 km long pipelines and around 117 underground reservoirs.In its Summer Action Plan, the utility has said that the water supply infrastructure is expected to be under higher stress this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:06 IST
Summer season likely to be more challenging compared to previous years: DJB to officials
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The summer season this year is likely to be ''much more challenging'' compared to previous years as more areas are now under the piped water supply network, the Delhi Jal Board has told his officials.

According to the latest Delhi Economic Survey, about 93 per cent of the households in the city now have access to piped water supply. Water is supplied to about 20 million people in Delhi through the existing water supply network comprising 14,935 km long pipelines and around 117 underground reservoirs.

In its Summer Action Plan, the utility has said that the water supply infrastructure is expected to be under ''higher stress'' this year. The central control room and divisional water emergency units should be put on high alert to record the complaints from general public and redress them in a time-bound manner, it said.

In case of disruption in water supply, it has to be ensured that the issue is redressed within half an hour of receiving the complaint, the DJB said.

''There are many areas where deficiency of water is experienced every summer season. These deficient areas will be properly defined by the respective divisions,'' the action plan read. As part of the plan, the DJB has also decided to engage science graduates volunteers to enhance the water sample collection and monitoring of quality in the entire network.

Delhi's average water demand stands at 1,150 MGD, while the DJB is able to supply only 935 MGD of water available from various sources.

The national capital depends on other states for over 90 per cent of its drinking water needs.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that Delhi may face a 25 per cent cut in water supply due to a proposed month-long closure of Nangal Hydel Channel, which supplies 232 million gallons per day of water to Delhi from the Ravi and Beas rivers. PTI GVS KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana: High number of COVID-19 cases reported from two schools

A day after 12 teachers and two others were found positive for COVID-19 at a government school in Mancherial district in Telangana, 35 more cases were reported from the same school, officials said on Tuesday.Separately, 32 people were found...

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...

I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Britains Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021