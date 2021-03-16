Summer season likely to be more challenging compared to previous years: DJB to officials

The summer season this year is likely to be ''much more challenging'' compared to previous years as more areas are now under the piped water supply network, the Delhi Jal Board has told his officials.

According to the latest Delhi Economic Survey, about 93 per cent of the households in the city now have access to piped water supply. Water is supplied to about 20 million people in Delhi through the existing water supply network comprising 14,935 km long pipelines and around 117 underground reservoirs.

In its Summer Action Plan, the utility has said that the water supply infrastructure is expected to be under ''higher stress'' this year. The central control room and divisional water emergency units should be put on high alert to record the complaints from general public and redress them in a time-bound manner, it said.

In case of disruption in water supply, it has to be ensured that the issue is redressed within half an hour of receiving the complaint, the DJB said.

''There are many areas where deficiency of water is experienced every summer season. These deficient areas will be properly defined by the respective divisions,'' the action plan read. As part of the plan, the DJB has also decided to engage science graduates volunteers to enhance the water sample collection and monitoring of quality in the entire network.

Delhi's average water demand stands at 1,150 MGD, while the DJB is able to supply only 935 MGD of water available from various sources.

The national capital depends on other states for over 90 per cent of its drinking water needs.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain had said on Monday that Delhi may face a 25 per cent cut in water supply due to a proposed month-long closure of Nangal Hydel Channel, which supplies 232 million gallons per day of water to Delhi from the Ravi and Beas rivers. PTI GVS KJ

