Constables recruitment: SC rejects plea against shifting of reserved category candidates to general

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a plea challenging Uttar Pradesh government's shifting to the open category the candidates who were initially selected against reserved seats for posts of constables.

A bench comprising justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy did not find fault with the selection process and shifting to General category the candidates of reserved class in appointment of 3,295 constables for the UP Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and fireman. Justice Lalit, writing the judgement, referred to the apex court verdict in a related case and said that the state government and its functionaries were obliged to go strictly in order of merit and apply the principle of reservation. "With the availability of 3,295 additional posts, in the re-working exercise, if the candidates who were already selected against reserved posts were entitled to be considered against open category posts, that exercise cannot be termed as illegal or invalid on any count. These 3,295 posts were part of the same selection process initiated in 2013 for filling up 41,610 posts and as such the adjustment was rightly done by the State," the judgement said. The apex court dismissed the plea filed by few general category candidates including Pramod Kumar Singh. The plea had alleged there were 958 seats where candidates who made it in original select list in their reserve category in Constable (Civil) were wrongly shifted to open category. "Had the aforesaid 958 seats were not wrongly overlapped then the Petitioners would have made their place in the list published on 11.11.2019 by the (selection) Board," the plea said. The state government in 2013 had started the selection process to fill up 41,610 posts of Police Constables.

Advertisement

As part of the same recruitment process, 3,295 posts were filled up under the apex court's directions and the plea had challenged the shifting of reserved category students to general one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)