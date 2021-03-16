Left Menu

Constables recruitment: SC rejects plea against shifting of reserved category candidates to general

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a plea challenging Uttar Pradesh governments shifting to the open category the candidates who were initially selected against reserved seats for posts of constables.A bench comprising justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy did not find fault with the selection process and shifting to General category the candidates of reserved class in appointment of 3,295 constables for the UP Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary PAC and fireman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:09 IST
Constables recruitment: SC rejects plea against shifting of reserved category candidates to general
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected a plea challenging Uttar Pradesh government's shifting to the open category the candidates who were initially selected against reserved seats for posts of constables.

A bench comprising justices U U Lalit, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy did not find fault with the selection process and shifting to General category the candidates of reserved class in appointment of 3,295 constables for the UP Civil Police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and fireman. Justice Lalit, writing the judgement, referred to the apex court verdict in a related case and said that the state government and its functionaries were obliged to go strictly in order of merit and apply the principle of reservation. "With the availability of 3,295 additional posts, in the re-working exercise, if the candidates who were already selected against reserved posts were entitled to be considered against open category posts, that exercise cannot be termed as illegal or invalid on any count. These 3,295 posts were part of the same selection process initiated in 2013 for filling up 41,610 posts and as such the adjustment was rightly done by the State," the judgement said. The apex court dismissed the plea filed by few general category candidates including Pramod Kumar Singh. The plea had alleged there were 958 seats where candidates who made it in original select list in their reserve category in Constable (Civil) were wrongly shifted to open category. "Had the aforesaid 958 seats were not wrongly overlapped then the Petitioners would have made their place in the list published on 11.11.2019 by the (selection) Board," the plea said. The state government in 2013 had started the selection process to fill up 41,610 posts of Police Constables.

As part of the same recruitment process, 3,295 posts were filled up under the apex court's directions and the plea had challenged the shifting of reserved category students to general one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

T'gana: High number of COVID-19 cases reported from two schools

A day after 12 teachers and two others were found positive for COVID-19 at a government school in Mancherial district in Telangana, 35 more cases were reported from the same school, officials said on Tuesday.Separately, 32 people were found...

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...

I've had AstraZeneca vaccine, says Britain's Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Britains Duchess of Cornwall and wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, said on Tuesday she received the AstraZeneca shot when she had her first vaccine dose. On a trip to a vaccination centre in north London, Camilla, 73, said...

HC asks JNU to respond to plea by Narwal for permission to provisionally register for PhD 3rd sem

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought JNUs reply on a plea by its student and Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal, an accused in cases related to last years north-east Delhi violence, seeking permission to provisionally register in the third s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021