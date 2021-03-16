Left Menu

Delhi court sends TMC leader's brother to 6-day ED remand in coal mining scam

A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, to six days Enforcement Directorate remand in connection with coal mining scam.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:12 IST
Delhi court sends TMC leader's brother to 6-day ED remand in coal mining scam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A Delhi Court on Tuesday sent Vikas Mishra, brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, to six days Enforcement Directorate remand in connection with coal mining scam.

Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Judge Ajay Gulati said that "custodial interrogation of the accused Vikas Mishra is necessary to unearth the conspiracy, to trace the proceeds of crime and to confront the accused with other witnesses, documents, evidence". "In these circumstances, accused Vikas Mishra is remanded to six days police custody from today. The ED shall get the medical examination of the accused conducted every 24 hours during the period he remains in their custody. If the medical examination so reveals, the food of the accused shall be as per medical advice. Accused be produced before the concerned court on March 22," he said.

Public Prosecutor Advocate NK Matta, who represented ED, sought remand of Mishra and submitted that statements of various witnesses were recorded during investigation and incriminating evidence has been collected against the accused. Mishra's statement has also been recorded during the course of the investigation on February 25 and March 15.

Matta also stated that the accused has not cooperated with the investigation and has failed to disclose relevant facts in his statements. He said that custodial interrogation of the accused is essential to further determine the role of various other persons who facilitated the offence of money laundering, to determine the entire modus operandi, to confront the accused with the documents/evidence on record with the witnesses and the evidence gathered till now.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, on November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI, Kolkata against Amit Kumar Dhar, the then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL; Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area; Tanmay Das, chief security, ECL Asansol; Dhananjay Rai, Area Security Inspector ECL; Debashish Mukerjee, Security in charge, Kajora area, ECL; Anup Majee @ Lala and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other department and unknown private persons for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act. ED explained in detail in the application that the investigation was taken up to trace the proceeds of crime as it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA allows banks in IFSCs to undertake portfolio mgmt, investment advisory services

International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Tuesday approved the inclusion of portfolio management and investment advisory services in the permitted activities for banking units at IFSCs.The IFSCA also approved the Market In...

COVID-19: Pune district sees 3,574 cases, tally over 4.43 lakh

Pune, Mar 16 PTIThe number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 3,574 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,43,822, an official said on Tuesday.The toll rose by 12 during the period to touch 9,440, while 677 people got discharged, he s...

T'gana: High number of COVID-19 cases reported from two schools

A day after 12 teachers and two others were found positive for COVID-19 at a government school in Mancherial district in Telangana, 35 more cases were reported from the same school, officials said on Tuesday.Separately, 32 people were found...

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021