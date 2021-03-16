Left Menu

Parliamentary panel expresses concerns over vacancies in high courts

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed concerns over rising vacancies in high courts and strongly recommended that vacant posts of judges be filled up immediately.The committee is of the view that justice delivery system in the country is moving towards a stage where both vacancy positions of judges and pendency of cases are increasing year after year, and this state of affairs may erode the trust of public on the justice delivery system, the department-related standing committee on law and personnel said in its report on demands for grants for the law ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:12 IST
Parliamentary panel expresses concerns over vacancies in high courts

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday expressed concerns over rising vacancies in high courts and strongly recommended that vacant posts of judges be filled up immediately.

''The committee is of the view that justice delivery system in the country is moving towards a stage where both vacancy positions of judges and pendency of cases are increasing year after year, and this state of affairs may erode the trust of public on the justice delivery system,'' the department-related standing committee on law and personnel said in its report on demands for grants for the law ministry. It was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The committee said there are still a large number of vacancies of judges in the high courts, and it ''strongly recommends'' that the vacant positions be filled up immediately. Vacancies arising in the future should be filled strictly as per the extant guidelines, it added.

The committee also suggested the Department of Justice in the law ministry to request all stakeholders, including high court collegiums, to expedite the process of initiation of recommendations so that appointments are not delayed.

According to the Department of Justice website, as on March 1, there are 419 vacancies in 25 high courts. While the approved strength of judges is 1,080, the working strength is 661.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IFSCA allows banks in IFSCs to undertake portfolio mgmt, investment advisory services

International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA on Tuesday approved the inclusion of portfolio management and investment advisory services in the permitted activities for banking units at IFSCs.The IFSCA also approved the Market In...

COVID-19: Pune district sees 3,574 cases, tally over 4.43 lakh

Pune, Mar 16 PTIThe number of COVID-19 cases in Pune district increased by 3,574 in the last 24 hours to reach 4,43,822, an official said on Tuesday.The toll rose by 12 during the period to touch 9,440, while 677 people got discharged, he s...

T'gana: High number of COVID-19 cases reported from two schools

A day after 12 teachers and two others were found positive for COVID-19 at a government school in Mancherial district in Telangana, 35 more cases were reported from the same school, officials said on Tuesday.Separately, 32 people were found...

Czech chimps go wild for zoo Zoom

We humans may be tiring of video calls, Zoom birthdays and streamed performances, but the chimps at two Czech zoos are just starting to enjoy their new live online linkup. To make up for the lack of interaction with visitors since the attra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021