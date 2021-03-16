Left Menu

Masked gunmen rob bank in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:18 IST
Masked gunmen robbed cash from a Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank in Parimpora area of the city on Tuesday, police said.

Three masked gunmen entered the Grameen Bank branch at Mujgund in Parimpora around 1.15 pm, a police official said, adding that the gunmen decamped with Rs 3.5 lakh cash from the branch.

Police has taken cognisance of the incident and has started investigations, the official said.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the robbers might have used a toy pistol to carry out the robbery.

