NCPCR asks Netflix to remove 'objectionable' scenes of children from Bombay Begums

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:48 IST
Apex child rights body NCPCR on Tuesday asked online streaming platform Netflix to remove ''objectionable'' scenes involving children from its series ''Bombay Begums'' and gave it time till Thursday to act upon the issue.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked Netflix to stop the streaming of the series on its platform till the time it comes to any decision on removal of scenes.

The commission has also written to the Mumbai police commissioner to probe a scene in which a minor is seen smoking a cigarette.

''Further, in one of the aforementioned scenes a minor girl was smoking cigarettes which is violation of Section 77 of JJ Act, 2015 and therefore, the commission is forwarding this matter to Commissioner of Police, Mumbai for investigation/inquiry and deemed lawful necessary action,'' it said.

''The CP, Mumbai shall also inquire to ensure that no child labour laws/any other relevant laws of guidelines to regulate participation of children in TV, etc. is violated at the time of shooting of this series,'' the commission said in its order.

Acting upon a complaint received from two Twitter handles, the NCPCR held a meeting with Netflix to discuss the issues pertaining to representing and portrayal of children in ''Bombay Begums'' and circulation of its scenes on media which are allegedly objectionable and in contravention to the law.

The commission pointed out the ''objectionable'' scenes in the series and asked Netflix to remove them.

''After detailed deliberation, the commission is of the view that these particular scenes are in violation of relevant Sections of JJ Act, 2015, POCSO Act, 2012 and IPC, 1860 as minor children were used in these scenes,” the order said.

''Therefore, Netflix is directed to immediately remove these scenes from the series and meanwhile till the time they come to any decision in this regard, they shall stop the streaming of this Series on their platform,'' it added.

On the request of Netflix for further extension of time to discuss the matter with its legal team, the NCPCR has granted it time till Thursday forenoon.

The ''Bombay Begums'' on Netflix delves into the lives of five women from different sections of society, who all want different things in life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

