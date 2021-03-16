Left Menu

PTI | Somnath | Updated: 16-03-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 20:51 IST
Man hails Somnath plunderer Mahmud in video, case filed

An FIR was lodged against an unidentified man for hurting religious sentiments by hailing Mahmud of Ghazni, known for plundering Somnath Temple in Gujarat, and Arab invader Mohammad bin Qasim in a purported video that surfaced on social media platforms, police said on Tuesday.

In the video, shot on a mobile phone from a distance of around half a kilometre from the renowned Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district, the accused is purportedly heard recalling the historical events of the plunder of the temple by Mahmud andpraising him and bin Qasim.

A police complaint was lodged by Vijaysinh Chavda, manager of the Somnath Temple Trust on Monday.

Police registered a case under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the IPC.

Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Rahul Tripathi said primary investigations revealed the video was shot by someone from outside who was on a visit to Somnath over a year ago.

Probe was being carried out by the police's technical cell as well as the local police station, the SP added.

Somnath Temple, which was the target of repeated attacks by Mahmud of Ghazni, was rebuilt and renovated after Independence and is considered an inspiring symbol of national defiance.

