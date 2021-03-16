Left Menu

Maha: Man held for posing as cop, robbing women of valuables

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:06 IST
Maha: Man held for posing as cop, robbing women of valuables

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly posing as a policeman and robbing women of valuables in suburban Ghatkopar here, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused Saurabh Thakur, a resident of Panvel, based on a complaint lodged by a woman from Ghatkopar, an official said.

The accused befriended the complainant on social media and introduced himself as a high-ranking police officer, he said.

One day, Thakur allegedly went to the complainant's home and told her that he had left her a gift in his car and told her to collect it, the official said.

Once the complainant stepped out of her home, the accused decamped with Rs 7 lakh worth of gold jewellery, he said.

During the probe, the police found that Thakur had similarly befriended educated women on social media and duped them, he said.

The Ghatkopar police have seized a high-end car with ''police'' written on the licence plate among other materials from the accused, and further investigation is underway, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's protesters back on streets as currency hits new low

Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in Beirut on Tuesday as the Lebanese currency crashed past a new milestone.Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,000 to the dollar, having lost a third of its value in the ...

Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal

Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday.The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague b...

Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. Ethiopia is ge...

WRAPUP 3-Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, factory output

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021