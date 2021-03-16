SC orders Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue directions on issues concerning dam's safety
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue necessary directions/steps on three core issues concerning the dam's safety.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:07 IST
The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue necessary directions/steps on three core issues concerning the dam's safety. "The Supervisory Committee (of the Mullaperiyar Dam) will have to issue necessary directions on three core issues concerning the dam's safety," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said in its order.
The apex court took stern note of the Tamil Nadu government not sharing -- with the Supervisory Committee -- the vital and crucial information in finalising the rule curve of Mullaperiyar Dam. The Mullaperiyar Dam, which exists on the Periyar river, is involved in the ongoing water legal dispute between Tamil Nadu against the Kerala government.
The three issues that needed to be addressed and incorporated by the Supervisory Committee involving the Mullaiperiyar Dam contains; instrumentation of dam, finalise rule curve, finalise gate operating schedule, the top court said on Tuesday in its order. The apex court also said that the Tamil Nadu government must furnish the information to the supervisory committee in two weeks, and posted the matter for further hearing to April 22 in the case.
It also said that the Supervisory Committee must file the compliance report within four weeks in the matter. The top court made it clear that the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary will be held "personally responsible" if information needed is not given to the committee. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Centre trying to crush Tamil culture, language and history: Rahul Gandhi
AIMIM to contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu: Owaisi
28 firecracker factories sealed in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar after series of blaze incidents
People above 80 can cast their postal votes in upcoming Tamil Nadu polls
Sasikala asks all true supporters of Jayalalithaa to prevent ''common enemy'' DMK from coming to power in assembly polls and ensure ''Amma's golden rule in Tamil Nadu.''