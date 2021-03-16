Left Menu

SC orders Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue directions on issues concerning dam's safety

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue necessary directions/steps on three core issues concerning the dam's safety.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Mullaperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee to issue necessary directions/steps on three core issues concerning the dam's safety. "The Supervisory Committee (of the Mullaperiyar Dam) will have to issue necessary directions on three core issues concerning the dam's safety," a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar and also comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said in its order.

The apex court took stern note of the Tamil Nadu government not sharing -- with the Supervisory Committee -- the vital and crucial information in finalising the rule curve of Mullaperiyar Dam. The Mullaperiyar Dam, which exists on the Periyar river, is involved in the ongoing water legal dispute between Tamil Nadu against the Kerala government.

The three issues that needed to be addressed and incorporated by the Supervisory Committee involving the Mullaiperiyar Dam contains; instrumentation of dam, finalise rule curve, finalise gate operating schedule, the top court said on Tuesday in its order. The apex court also said that the Tamil Nadu government must furnish the information to the supervisory committee in two weeks, and posted the matter for further hearing to April 22 in the case.

It also said that the Supervisory Committee must file the compliance report within four weeks in the matter. The top court made it clear that the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary will be held "personally responsible" if information needed is not given to the committee. (ANI)

