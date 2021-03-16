Left Menu

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in JK's Samba

A Pakistani intruder was on Tuesday gunned down by the Border Security Force BSF along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said. He was shot dead when he ignored the repeated warnings by BSF personnel and tried to sneak into this side from across the border in Ramgarh sector this evening, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:09 IST
Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in JK's Samba

A Pakistani intruder was on Tuesday gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said. He was shot dead when he ignored the repeated warnings by BSF personnel and tried to sneak into this side from across the border in Ramgarh sector this evening, they said. The officials said the body of the deceased was retrieved. He was in possession of Rs 200 in Pakistani currency and his physical appearance suggested that he was not mentally fit, they said, adding that his body is likely to be handed over to Pakistani rangers after post-mortem.

He was the second Pakistani intruder killed by the BSF in Samba sector in the past 37 days and third since November 23 last year.

A Pakistani infiltrator was killed in border outpost Chak Faquira in Samba on February 8, while another intruder was killed in the same area on November 23 last year. PTI TAS AB KJ KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's protesters back on streets as currency hits new low

Protesters burned tyres and blocked roads in Beirut on Tuesday as the Lebanese currency crashed past a new milestone.Market dealers said the Lebanese pound was trading at around 15,000 to the dollar, having lost a third of its value in the ...

Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal

Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday.The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague b...

Ethiopia rejects outside mediation in Nile River dam dispute

An Ethiopian official said on Tuesday that his government opposes calls by Sudan for outside mediators including the United States in the ongoing dispute over its construction of a massive hydroelectric dam on the Nile River. Ethiopia is ge...

WRAPUP 3-Cold weather chills U.S. retail sales, factory output

U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in February amid bitterly cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money to mostly lower- and middle-income households.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021