Mining inspector held in graft case in Punjab

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday nabbed a mining inspector allegedly while he was taking a bribe from a resident of Mansa city, officials said.

An official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said Jaspal Singh, posted as mining inspector in Water Resources department, Patiala, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant Deep Kumar.

The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the Inspector had demanded the bribe for soil filling in under-construction new grain market, Shutrana wherein the complainant contractor got the work on contract.

After verifying his information, a VB team from Patiala laid a trap and the accused Inspector was arrested on the spot while taking the bribe, he said.

He informed that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Patiala and further investigation was under progress.

