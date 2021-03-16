Left Menu

Mining inspector held in graft case in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:09 IST
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday nabbed a mining inspector allegedly while he was taking a bribe from a resident of Mansa city, officials said.

An official spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said Jaspal Singh, posted as mining inspector in Water Resources department, Patiala, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant Deep Kumar.

The complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the Inspector had demanded the bribe for soil filling in under-construction new grain market, Shutrana wherein the complainant contractor got the work on contract.

After verifying his information, a VB team from Patiala laid a trap and the accused Inspector was arrested on the spot while taking the bribe, he said.

He informed that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Patiala and further investigation was under progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

