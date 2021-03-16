Left Menu

Case lodged for objectionable post against Punjab CM

Sandhu sought a thorough investigation into the criminal and political conspiracy unleashed by unscrupulous and disgruntled elements to tarnish the reputation of the chief minister through the defamatory message shared on WhatsApp and other platforms.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:13 IST
The Punjab Police on Tuesday registered a case over a social media post, saying it tarnished the image of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and carried a photograph of a woman without her permission. The case was lodged against unidentified people after state Congress general secretary Sandeep Sandhu gave a written complaint in this regard to the Director, Bureau of Investigation, police said. Sandhu sought a thorough investigation into the ''criminal and political conspiracy'' unleashed by ''unscrupulous and disgruntled elements'' to tarnish the reputation of the chief minister through the defamatory message shared on WhatsApp and other platforms. Sandhi said the role of political opponents of the chief minister in spreading the derogatory message ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections cannot be ruled out. He said the message contained defamatory and derogatory insinuations against the CM and the woman from Malerkotla, who happens to be an acquaintance of a relative of the chief minister. The Congress leader termed the message as ''offensive, salacious and repulsive'', clearly circulated for ''character assassination'' of the chief minister.

The message is being made viral with the sole intent to defame the CM, he said in the complaint, adding that the woman’s photograph has been picked from her social media account without her permission.

Pointing out that the use of the woman's photograph ''tantamount to invasion of privacy which is a fundamental right'', Sandhu urged the Director, Bureau of Investigation, to get the matter investigated from the cyber cell to trace its origin. The case has been lodged under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000. PTI VSD RDK RDK

