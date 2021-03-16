Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:15 IST
Mumbai: Chhota Rajan gets 10 years in jail in 2013 firing case

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Tuesday sentenced gangster Chhota Rajan to 10 years in jail for a firing incident in suburban Malad in 2013.

A bookie-turned-builder Ajay Gosalia was shot at and injured when he was coming out of a local mall.

Special Judge AT Wankhede convicted Rajan and five others under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC as well as MCOCA provisions.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said 50-60 witnesses were examined, including Gosalia and an accused who turned approver.

Rajan, an accused in at least 70 cases in Maharashtra, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi after deportation from Indonesia in October, 2015.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

