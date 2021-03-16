Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:18 IST
PMKVY: Parl panel asks govt to ensure people trained in particular trade get job in same trade

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday said that people trained in a particular skill under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) should get employment in the same or similar areas.

In its report tabled in Parliament, the Standing Committee on Labour expressed concern that there have been cases where people have got training in a specific skill but have been given placement/ employment in another trade.

These were findings of an independent evaluation carried out by the NITI Aayog which has highlighted a mismatch between industry requirements and candidates' expectations..

''In view of the fact that such aberration/ inconsistency would defeat the very purpose of trade-specific training, the committee exhorts the ministry to look into the matter with utmost seriousness to ensure that people trained in a particular trade get employment in same/ similar trades,'' it said.

According to the report, a strict vigil is kept on the training partners selected to train the reverse migrants so as to ensure that they function as per the terms and conditions, failing which appropriate action be taken against them.

It also noted that comparative data of traditional workers trained and employed/ self-employed through PMKVY be maintained so as to take corrective measures, as and when warranted, for effectively addressing the skill gaps and catering to the needs of the labour market.

''The committee recommends that the long term measures initiated to mitigate the job losses and economic instability throughout the country because of COVID-19 pandemic be intensified during 2021-22 and beyond to augment local employment of labour workforce,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

