Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed UAVs

Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed UAVsReuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:25 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has requested to buy armed unmanned aerial vehicles from Ankara.
Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been strained since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
