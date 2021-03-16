4 Naxals killed in Bihar

Four Maoists were killed and arms were recovered after an encounter with security forces in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, officials said.

The gunbattle took place in the jungles of Manubar village of the district around 2 pm.

The security forces team was led by the 205th battalion of the CoBRA, the 159th battalion of the CRPF and the state police, the officials said.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised jungle-warfare unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The four Naxals, of the ranks of zonal commander and sub-zonal commander of the Magadh zone of the Left Wing Extremists, were identified as Amresh Singh Bhokta, Shivpujan Yadav, Sita Bhuiyan and Uday Paswan, the officials said.

The four bodies have been recovered, they added.

The slain ultras had multiple police FIRs filed against them on charges of extortion, attempt to murder and under the Arms and Explosives Act, the officials said.

''Four hardcore Maoists were neutralised and four weapons -- three AK series weapons and an INSAS rifle -- were recovered,'' a senior officer said.

