Three officials held for taking bribes in Rajasthan

Three government officials were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribes in three separate incidents in Rajasthan, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

In Alwar, Mohammad Alam Jahangir Khan, a village development officer posted at Alwada gram panchayat, was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh. He had demanded the bribe for issuing land allotment letter of a plot and shops of complainant, the ACB official said.

Advertisement

The victim lodged the complaint when the accused asked him to transfer one of shops in his name and Rs 6 lakh cash, Rajasthan ACB DGP B L Soni said in a statement.

In Bundi, Mastram Meena, a technical assistant of a power distribution company was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 for settlement of electricity bill.

In Jodhpur, Ashoka Ram Panwar, a forest ranger, was arrested taking bribe of Rs 10,000 to release a jeep seized in a case related to hunting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)