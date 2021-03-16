Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal

Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunalReuters | The Hague | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:42 IST
Kosovo war crimes suspect Pjeter Shala has been arrested in Belgium, the Hague-based Kosovo tribunal said on Tuesday.
The Kosovo war crimes court said in a statement that Shala would be detained in Belgium pending his transfer to The Hague but it gave no details on the charges against him.
