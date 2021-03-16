Left Menu

Two men stabbed to death in road rage incident in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal (23) and Ghanshyam (20), residents of Shiv Ram Park area in Nangloi.

The police said Aggarwal used to work in his father's utensil shop in Nangloi and Ghanshyam used to work as a labourer at a dairy in the same area.

One of the culprits, Pardeep Kohli (19), a resident of Jawalapuri, a labourer at a scrap shop in Bahadurgarh has been arrested and the juvenile apprehended in the case, they said.

After their vehicles brushed past each other, both the parties engaged into an argument which soon turned into a scuffle.

The incident took place on Monday night when Aggarwal and Ghanshyam were returning home after attending a wedding at a community centre near Jawalapuri, the police said.

According to the police, the victims were riding a two-wheeler when it collided with the accused's motorcycle.

An argument broke out between the two sides following which the accused chased the victims for about half a kilometre.

The motorcycle-borne men later stabbed Aggarwal and Ghanshyam near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station, and fled from the spot.

''We received a call about two injured men lying near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station. The injured were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where they were declared brought dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

With the help of technical surveillance, both the culprits were apprehended and during interrogation, it surfaced that road rage led to the double murder, he said.

The knife and motorcycle used in the commission of crime have been recovered from the accused, the officer added.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

