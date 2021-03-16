Left Menu

India child rights group asks police to probe Netflix show 'Bombay Begums'

A government agency for child rights in India on Tuesday asked police to investigate Netflix Inc's show "Bombay Begums", saying some scenes in the drama series violated laws meant to protect children, letters seen by Reuters showed. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the U.S. streaming giant to remove five "objectionable" scenes from the series and wrote to the police chief in India's financial capital Mumbai to take action.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:48 IST
India child rights group asks police to probe Netflix show 'Bombay Begums'

A government agency for child rights in India on Tuesday asked police to investigate Netflix Inc's show "Bombay Begums" , saying some scenes in the drama series violated laws meant to protect children, letters seen by Reuters showed.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has asked the U.S. streaming giant to remove five "objectionable" scenes from the series and wrote to the police chief in India's financial capital Mumbai to take action. "You are requested to investigate/inquire and take deemed lawful necessary action," NCPCR's chairperson Priyank Kanoongo wrote in the letter.

A Mumbai police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Netflix declined to comment. "Bombay Begums" is a series about five women from different parts of society trying to get ahead in modern Mumbai, formerly called Bombay. It was released last week.

In a separate letter to Netflix, NCPCR asked the company to remove five scenes which it said violated Indian laws governing Juvenile Justice and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences. In the series, children have been shown indulging "in snorting drugs and taking indecent pictures and selfies in the classroom", NCPCR told Netflix.

The child rights group first asked Netflix to stop streaming the series last week after reviewing complaints on Twitter. As of Tuesday, the show was still available for viewing on Netflix in India. Netflix officials met the child rights agency on Tuesday to discuss details of the scenes and objections from NCPCR, which gave the company two days to consult its legal team.

Video streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have recently faced a barrage of complaints around promoting obscenity or hurting religious sentiments in India, a key growth market. Amazon Prime Video's "Tandav" political drama is also facing complaints for depicting Hindu gods in a derogatory manner. The questioning of one of Amazon's executives has spooked the Bollywood fraternity and the video streaming industry, Reuters has reported.

Fearing arrest, the executive put in an anticipatory bail plea, which was declined by a state court but the Supreme Court gave her protection from arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021