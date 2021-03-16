Left Menu

FACTBOX-Envoy of Myanmar’s ousted civilian government charged with treason

Myanmar's military junta on Tuesday charged the international envoy of the ousted government with treason for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign, calling for international sanctions and urging the overthrow of the army. A warrant for the arrest of Dr Sasa was issued by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, military-run television said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 21:56 IST
FACTBOX-Envoy of Myanmar’s ousted civilian government charged with treason

Myanmar's military junta on Tuesday charged the international envoy of the ousted government with treason for encouraging a civil disobedience campaign, calling for international sanctions and urging the overthrow of the army.

A warrant for the arrest of Dr Sasa was issued by a court in the capital Naypyitaw, military-run television said. He is currently overseas. He did not immediately reply to a request for comment by Reuters.

Here are some facts about Dr Sasa. DOCTOR TURNED POLITICIAN

Sasa, who is in his forties and who goes by the single name, spent many years as a doctor in his home of remote Chin state, one of Myanmar's poorest areas. He became democratic reforms began in 2011 and was working on the election campaign of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) before the military seized power on Feb. 1 and detained leader Suu Kyi and most of her cabinet.

He was in Naypyitaw on the day of the coup but fled by disguising himself as a taxi driver, he said in an interview with CNN. He was quickly appointed the envoy to the United Nations for the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), a body of ousted lawmakers that is attempting to reestablish the civilian government and displace the military.

The military has announced that anyone associated with the committee is committing treason, which is punishable by death. MASSIVE FOLLOWING

Since his appointment, Sasa has won a legion of fans on social media with his furious posts about the military. His Facebook page has 2.1 million followers and is filled with thousands of supportive comments from Myanmar citizens.

WARNED OF CIVIL WAR The envoy has also given a flurry of media interviews and called on Myanmar people to send him evidence of human rights abuses by the army.

He has also spoken with the country's largest ethnic armed groups, which are locked in long-running wars with government troops, seeking to make an agreement to fight the military together. The army cited his talks with the armed groups in its announcement about the treason charge.

In his latest media interview, with CNN, Sasa warned the ruling army chief General Min Aung Hlaing could face the same fate as Iraq's Saddam Hussein or Libya's Muammar Gaddafi and the country could see the "greatest civil war" in its history. (Writing by Poppy McPherson; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021