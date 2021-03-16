Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Rawat distributes portfolios among his ministers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday distributed portfolios among his cabinet colleagues while keeping 14 departments, including Finance and Home, with himself.

Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey and Subodh Uniyal have retained their departments.

The chief minister has kept 14 departments, including Finance, Home, Revenue, Excise, Health, Civil Aviation and Public Works, with himself. Banshidhar Bhagat has been given important portfolios like Parliamentary Affairs, Urban Development and Information and Technology. Ganesh Joshi has been given the responsibility of Sainik Welfare, Industrial Development, Small and Medium Industries Departments. Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has been given the responsibility of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation along with Cooperation and Higher Education. Swami Yatishwaranand will look after the sugarcane and sugar industry.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

