Nagpur cop named in Thane suicide case absconds, suspended

An inspector with Nagpur police was placed under suspension on Tuesday as he absconded after being named in an abetment to suicide case registered in Thane district near Mumbai, an official said.

Sachin Sable, a project officer in Ambernath in Thane district, had committed suicide on February 18 this year and had left behind a note accusing Inspector Ramakant Durge and some others of extortion and harassment, he said.

Advertisement

When a Thane police team arrived here on Tuesday to arrest Durge, he went missing, the official said.

Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Durge had been placed under suspension as there was prima facie proof of his involvement in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)