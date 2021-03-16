Left Menu

Pak intruder shot dead by BSF along IB in J-K's Samba

BSF troops tracked and challenged him but the intruder tried to escape into Pakistani territory after which he was fired upon, the spokesperson said in a statement here.He said the body of the intruder was recovered upon search of area and handed over to Ramgarh police station.The Basantar river has been a traditional route of exploitation for infiltration and Lehri Kalan has been old launching pad of militants.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:25 IST
A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the BSF along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, the third such incident since November last year, a spokesperson for the border guarding force said.

The incident happened in the Border Outpost area of Malluchak in Ramgarh sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said.

''At about 3.55 pm, BSF troops observed suspicious movement of an intruder aggressively moving towards wild growth (sarkanda) while approaching fence from the side of Pakistani Village Lehri Kalan and crossing the IB into the Indian territory between Border Post No 12/5 and 12/6.

''The intruder attempted to negotiate and exploit the Basantar river gap. BSF troops tracked and challenged him but the intruder tried to escape into Pakistani territory after which he was fired upon,'' the spokesperson said in a statement here.

He said the body of the intruder was recovered upon search of area and handed over to Ramgarh police station.

''The Basantar river has been a traditional route of exploitation for infiltration and Lehri Kalan has been old launching pad of militants. This is the third killing of Pakistani intruder in recent times,'' the spokesperson said.

Officials said the deceased was in possession of Rs 200 in Pakistani currency and his physical appearance suggested that he was not mentally fit.

His body is likely to be handed over to Pakistani rangers at a flag meeting after post-mortem, they said.

He was the second Pakistani intruder killed by the BSF in Samba sector in the past 37 days and third since November 23 last year.

A Pakistani infiltrator was killed in border outpost Chak Faquira in Samba on February 8, while another intruder was killed in the same area on November 23 last year.

