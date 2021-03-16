Left Menu

Man accused of cheating trader in UP's Bhadohi held in Mumbai: Police

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:27 IST
The Mumbai commercial tax department has arrested a man, who has been accused of tax evasion amounting to over Rs 63 crore by showing businesses of Rs 200 crore on paper after taking the central GST number and the password of a trader based in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The main accused in the case, Ashok Kumar Singh, was arrested in Mumbai, he said, adding that the police are making all-out efforts to arrest the two other accused, who are absconding.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said the case was lodged on January 25, 2020 on the basis of a complaint from Manmohan Singh, a businessman based at Goyal Gali in the Gyanpur police station area.

The complainant alleged that Ashok Kumar Singh, a native of Jaunpur district and currently residing on Dargah Road in Mumbai's Mulund, had cheated him.

He said the accused took his CGST number and the password as a sample to file his GST returns and did business of Rs 200 crore in the name of his six fake companies, thereby evading an amount of Rs 63.5 crore in tax.

The matter came to light when the complainant started receiving tax notices from the CGST commissionerate here, the SP said.

The case was filed against the accused, his wife and servant in Gyanpur Kotwali under the relevant sections of law, he added.

The accused applied for anticipatory bail in various courts, including the Supreme Court, but their pleas were rejected and subsequently, all three went into hiding.

The SP said about 10 days ago, the Mumbai commercial tax department arrested Ashok Kumar Singh on charges of tax evasion amounting to Rs 63.5 crore. The information was shared by the Mumbai police.

A chargesheet has been filed against Ashok Kumar Singh and he will be produced in court when the hearing starts against him, the officer added.

He said efforts are underway to arrest the two other accused.

