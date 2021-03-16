No information on leak of WhatsApp chat on scrapping of Article 370, says government
No information has come to the notice of the government concerning the alleged leak of WhatsApp chat about sensitive information including the scrapping of Article 370 which surfaced during the investigation of the TRP scam by Mumbai Police, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:31 IST
No information has come to the notice of the government concerning the alleged leak of WhatsApp chat about sensitive information including the scrapping of Article 370 which surfaced during the investigation of the TRP scam by Mumbai Police, the Home Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. "No such information has come to the notice of the government," Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply.
The government was asked if it has taken "cognizance of leak on WhatsApp chat on confidential and sensitive information including the scrapping of Article 370 which surfaced during the investigation of the TRP scam by Mumbai Police". Transcript of a purported WhatsApp conversation had been reported in the media earlier this year after Mumbai Police submitted a chargesheet in the TRP case. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Lok Sabha
- Home Ministry
- Article 370
- Mumbai Police
- Kishan Reddy
- Home Affairs
ALSO READ
Oppn will get even fewer seats in next Lok Sabha election if it continues to misguide farmers: Goyal
BJP Lok Sabha member Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV
SC dismisses PIL seeking action against Farooq Abdullah over his comments on Article 370
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to prosecute Farooq Abdullah for statement on Article 370