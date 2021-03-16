Left Menu

Hemant Soren Carcade attack: Ranchi court grants bail to four accused

A Ranchi court on Tuesday granted bail to four accused of abstracting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade and creating ruckus in the first week of January.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:32 IST
Hemant Soren Carcade attack: Ranchi court grants bail to four accused
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Ranchi court on Tuesday granted bail to four accused of abstracting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade and creating ruckus in the first week of January. The court granted bail to Guddu Lohara, Raju Lohara, Punam Singh and Raja Mahato on a personal bond of Rs 10 thousand each.

According to the police report, the four are among those who orchestrated the attack on the Chief Minister's carcade on January 5, following the public outcry over a dead body of a girl found in the Ormanjhi area. Guddu (the accused) allegedly manhandled and hit police officials and Raja Mahato allegedly mobilised the mob to Kishorganj to obstruct the chief minister's carcade while he was returning to his residence from Secretariat. Punam Singh too allegedly gathered women to create a ruckus on the chief minister's route.

The incident took place when a police vehicle of Soren's carcade was trying to clear the road for his movement towards his residence from the state secretariat on January 5. The mob allegedly stopped the carcade over beheading a girl in Ranchi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021