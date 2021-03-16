Hemant Soren Carcade attack: Ranchi court grants bail to four accused

A Ranchi court on Tuesday granted bail to four accused of abstracting Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's carcade and creating ruckus in the first week of January. The court granted bail to Guddu Lohara, Raju Lohara, Punam Singh and Raja Mahato on a personal bond of Rs 10 thousand each.

According to the police report, the four are among those who orchestrated the attack on the Chief Minister's carcade on January 5, following the public outcry over a dead body of a girl found in the Ormanjhi area. Guddu (the accused) allegedly manhandled and hit police officials and Raja Mahato allegedly mobilised the mob to Kishorganj to obstruct the chief minister's carcade while he was returning to his residence from Secretariat. Punam Singh too allegedly gathered women to create a ruckus on the chief minister's route.

The incident took place when a police vehicle of Soren's carcade was trying to clear the road for his movement towards his residence from the state secretariat on January 5. The mob allegedly stopped the carcade over beheading a girl in Ranchi. (ANI)

