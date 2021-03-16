Left Menu

Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed drones from Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia is seeking to buy armed unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkey, after years of tension between the two regional powers. Ties with Riyadh have been strained over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:34 IST
Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed drones from Turkey
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia is seeking to buy armed unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkey, after years of tension between the two regional powers.

Ties with Riyadh have been strained over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Trade has collapsed under an informal Saudi boycott, but both countries have said they will work to improve relations. Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Erdogan criticised a recent joint drill between Saudi Arabia and Greece, which is locked in dispute with Ankara over maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean.

"But on the other hand, right now there is request from Saudi Arabia for armed UAVs from Turkey. Those are the latest developments," he said, without elaborating. Several countries have in recent years shown interest in Turkish-made drones, which were effective in regional conflicts, such as Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey's hopes of easing tensions with Saudi Arabia are part of a wider regional effort. Ankara has repeatedly said it also sees prospects to improve relations with Egypt, strained since the Egyptian army toppled a Muslim Brotherhood president close to Erdogan in 2013. Erdogan and his foreign minister said last week Turkey had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants further cooperation. Cairo said Turkey's actions "must show alignment with Egyptian principles" to normalise ties.

The two countries back rival sides in the Libyan conflict, and in the east Mediterranean. Egypt signed a maritime agreement with Greece which angered Turkey. Erdogan said recent steps taken by Cairo in the region were the "manifestation of a temporary mistake", but that he believed the Egyptian people would not oppose Turkey's stance in the east Mediterranean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tactical problems and Iranian politics hinder revival of nuclear talks, France says

Frances foreign minister said on Tuesday that efforts to revive nuclear talks with Iran were being held up by tactical problems and the domestic situation in Iran ahead of its presidential election in June.France, along with Britain, German...

Over 41K personnel across 28 states trained for protecting children's mental health wellbeing: Irani

Over 41,000 personnel across 28 states have been trained for protecting mental health wellbeing of children, especially those who are in distress and vulnerable circumstances under the governments initiative SAMVAD, Union minister Smriti Ir...

BJP legislators demand action against party MLA critical of CM Yediyurappa

Several BJP legislators in Karnataka on Tuesday hit out at their own party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for some time now, and demanded action against him.They have urged the pa...

Two arrested from Jaipur for killing civil defence volunteer

A 29-year-old man and his accomplice were arrested from Jaipur for allegedly killing a civil defence volunteer in Delhis Bawana area over gang rivalry, police said on Tuesday.Priyavart and his 23-year-old accomplice Rohit are sharp shooters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021