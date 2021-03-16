France says EU will approve Myanmar sanctions on Monday

France says EU will approve Myanmar sanctions on MondayReuters | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:37 IST
France's Foreign Affaires Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday the European Union will approve sanctions against those behind the Myanmar coup next Monday at a Foreign Ministers' meeting.
Le Drian said those sanctions will suspend all budgetary support and target economic interests of individuals involved in the coup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jean-
- Myanmar
- European Union
- France