Mathura court rejects bail plea of PFI's student wing leader

Opposing his bail, the STF told the court that around Rs 2 crore received by the accused from foreign sources was used to fund PFI activists.Defense counsel Madhuban Datt Chatuvedi, however, termed the charges as baseless. Neither the funds have been raised by unlawful means nor these have been spent for any unlawful activity, the defense counsel said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:47 IST
A court here on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Popular Front of India's student wing leader Rauf Sheriff, held for allegedly funding outfit activists to create unrest in the state after the Hathras gangrape last year.

Bank records of Rauf Sheriff show that he is the master mind behind it, District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said during arguments in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (First) Anil Kumar Pandey. He said the accused received funds from abroad for carrying out unlawful activities. Opposing his bail, the STF told the court that around Rs 2 crore received by the accused from foreign sources was used to fund PFI activists.

Defense counsel Madhuban Datt Chatuvedi, however, termed the charges as baseless. “The prosecution failed to give any evidence against Rauf Sherrif,” the defense counsel said in the court. Neither the funds have been raised by unlawful means nor these have been spent for any unlawful activity, the defense counsel said. Considering gravity of the accusations, the court rejected the bail application. ''We would move the Allahabad High Court as we are not satisfied with the order,'' the defense counsel added.

