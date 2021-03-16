Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden boat off Yemeni port of Salif - state media

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden boat off Yemeni port of Salif - state mediaReuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:51 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it had destroyed an explosive-laden boat before an imminent attack off the Yemeni port of Salif, Saudi state media reported.
The coalition added that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group "continue to threaten maritime traffic and international trade."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
