Saudi-led coalition destroys explosive-laden boat off Yemeni port of Salif - state media

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 22:51 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Tuesday it had destroyed an explosive-laden boat before an imminent attack off the Yemeni port of Salif, Saudi state media reported.

The coalition added that Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group "continue to threaten maritime traffic and international trade."

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

